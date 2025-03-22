Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 236,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

