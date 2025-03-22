Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $173,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,734 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 900,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,106,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after acquiring an additional 67,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after acquiring an additional 334,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $10,045,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

