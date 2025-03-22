Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $60,000 in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $7,396,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.
South Bow Stock Down 0.8 %
SOBO opened at $26.45 on Friday. South Bow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30.
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. On average, analysts predict that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
South Bow Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.
South Bow Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
