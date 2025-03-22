Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New $98,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nordson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 193,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $203.86 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $196.83 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

