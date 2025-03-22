Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $190.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.39. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $3,102,063.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,840,596.70. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $18,454,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,525. This trade represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,730 shares of company stock valued at $63,922,178. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

