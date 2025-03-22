Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,699,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,611,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285,802 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,493,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,424,000 after acquiring an additional 234,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 386,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 179.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,519 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

