Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,106 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.8% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 17,018.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,610,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,064,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,111,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,702,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,655,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,601,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.