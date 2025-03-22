Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 37.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

