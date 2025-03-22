Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $17.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE:GFI opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,492,000 after purchasing an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Gold Fields by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 211,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,973 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Gold Fields by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,486,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

