GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Acquires A$267,625.00 in Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$267,625.00 ($168,317.61).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain purchased 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$223,542.90 ($140,593.02).
  • On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($122,635.20).
  • On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($122,998.45).
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain purchased 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$334,650.00 ($210,471.70).
  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain purchased 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

