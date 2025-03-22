GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Acquires A$267,625.00 in Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$267,625.00 ($168,317.61).
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Rajiv Jain purchased 106,449 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$223,542.90 ($140,593.02).
- On Thursday, March 13th, Rajiv Jain purchased 93,386 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$194,989.97 ($122,635.20).
- On Monday, March 10th, Rajiv Jain purchased 88,733 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,567.53 ($122,998.45).
- On Thursday, March 6th, Rajiv Jain purchased 150,000 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$334,650.00 ($210,471.70).
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rajiv Jain purchased 119,330 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,566.47 ($169,538.66).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
