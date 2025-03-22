Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 190,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the period.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

