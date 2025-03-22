Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stake Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Haleon by 2,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Haleon by 3,470.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

