Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,888 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,909,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 234,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

