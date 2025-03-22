Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

