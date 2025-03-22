Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $446,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 464,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

NYSEARCA ISEP opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.