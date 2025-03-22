Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 5,145 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after buying an additional 246,402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 304,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 162,975 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 186,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100,187 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

