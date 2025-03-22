Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,038 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
PSTP stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $34.00.
About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF
The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.