Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 9,530 Shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 672.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000.

Shares of CGIC opened at $26.51 on Friday. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

