Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 789,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,174,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 225,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,884,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.46 and a twelve month high of $94.44.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

