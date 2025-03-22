Harbour Investments Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 195.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

