Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $346,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

