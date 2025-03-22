Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 2,299 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 912.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 48,940 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.3 %

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.