Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 763 Shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR (NYSEARCA:QCAP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR during the fourth quarter worth $357,000.

FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QCAP opened at $22.24 on Friday. FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

About FT VST NDQ CON BUF- APR

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF (QCAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCAP was launched on Apr 19, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

