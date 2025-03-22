Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $479,000 Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 2,421.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 225,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,320,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,262,000 after purchasing an additional 138,807 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSEM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

