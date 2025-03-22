Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

