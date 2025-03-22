Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 437,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 256,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 1,753,757 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.3 %

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.