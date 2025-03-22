Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 437,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 256,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,796,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 1,753,757 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on AUR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.3 %
Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Aurora Innovation Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.