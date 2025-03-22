Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.85. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.