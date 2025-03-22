Head to Head Contrast: Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) & Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU)

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) and Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treasure Global and Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $2.40 million 2.40 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality $366.49 million 2.11 $16.02 million $12.14 3.01

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Treasure Global has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Treasure Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -185.07% -57.02% -51.24% Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 2.68% 47.55% 5.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Treasure Global and Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Summary

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality beats Treasure Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

