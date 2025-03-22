Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 5.9% increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.
About Headwater Exploration
