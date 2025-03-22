Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 5.9% increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

About Headwater Exploration

Further Reading

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

