Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – March 21st

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and ServiceNow are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies operating within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical equipment, and healthcare service providers. These stocks offer investors exposure to an industry characterized by essential, often in-demand products and services, while also subject to regulatory, technological, and market dynamics unique to the healthcare field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.07. 15,141,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,802,630. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $146.90 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.57. 3,110,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.97. The firm has a market cap of $469.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $818.82. 975,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,378. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $975.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $983.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

