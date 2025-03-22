Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

