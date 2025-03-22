Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,880,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,367,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

