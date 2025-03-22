Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.73. 1,634,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,789,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HSAI. Daiwa America upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hesai Group

Hesai Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hesai Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.