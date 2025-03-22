Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 661.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,933 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 0.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield by 131.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 263,375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after acquiring an additional 591,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,507,000 after acquiring an additional 351,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 53.5% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 409,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,603 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.