Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,928 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BV opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.32.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
