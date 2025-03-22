Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,066.84. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,186,134.30. The trade was a 16.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,187. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $42.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

