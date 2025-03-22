Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,499 shares of company stock valued at $32,677,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.25.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

