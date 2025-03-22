Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 110 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in ARM were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Viawealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

