Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.91 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $141.88 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.91 or 0.00010584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,928,350 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

