Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

HST opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.