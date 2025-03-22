HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,351 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $609,789,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $232,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ribbit Management Company LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 394,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $189.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.15. This trade represents a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.72.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

