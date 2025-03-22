HUB Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.