HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys 584 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.08.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

