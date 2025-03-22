HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

