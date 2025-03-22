HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE OC opened at $144.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average is $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

