HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

HUB Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $108.54 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

