HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,485,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $314,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 352,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.20. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

