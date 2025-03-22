HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nucor by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Nucor by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 127,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

