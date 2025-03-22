Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $255,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 286.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.88.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $338.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $330.32 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

