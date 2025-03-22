Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.58 ($0.03). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.03), with a volume of 548,577 shares traded.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of £55.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.08.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Further, the Company has a controlling interest in the Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia that is being developed by joint venture partners, Pasofino Gold Limited.
